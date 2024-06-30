Celebration features performance by Fafá de Belém, samba school drums and skewers on the menu

The chef Janaina Torreselected the best in the world by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2024, she married the filmmaker Leandro Langoni on Saturday (June 29, 2024) in São Paulo. She owns famous establishments in the capital of São Paulo, such as the bar Mrs. Jaguar and the The Pig House– which has 2 stars in the Michelin Guide.

The union was celebrated at the Renata Building, in the city center, and featured drums from the Vai-Vai samba school and a performance by singer Fafá de Belém. On the menu, the couple served skewers to the guests. Torres is known for exploring Brazilian cuisine.

Janaina was taken to the altar by her 2 sons, João and Joaquim, from her marriage to the chef Jefferson Ruedawith whom she was married for 20 years and is a partner at A Casa do Porco.

See pictures of the wedding: