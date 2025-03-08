Chef Isabel Sorribas counts in ‘From Madrid to the dish’ what dishes are truly Madrid

The Madrid gastronomy has been the subject of debate for years. Some They assure that Madrid lacks its own kitchenwhile others argue that the city has absorbed recipes from other regions, adapting them to their own.

To set out this issue, the Chef Isabel Sorribas has launched the series From Madrid to the dishwhere it reveals what dishes are really castizos and which have been adopted over time. With its characteristic direct and fun tone, Sorribas explores each recipe, differentiating the authentic from the appropriate.

From her first episode, published on January 31, the chef made her intention clear: “Some say we don’t have our own cuisine; others, which we have stolen. In this series we do not come to dizzle the partridge and we will review everything you can find in a castiza table. ”

From there, a Gastronomic route For some of the most emblematic dishes of the capital, with historical, culinary techniques and, above all, a claiming good eating in Madrid.

Pork Ear: Churruscante and Madrid

The first dish that Sorribas analyzed was Pork Ear, one of the most representative tapas of the capital. In Madrid, he prepares and well churruscante, since, according to the chef, “there is nothing worse in Madrid than a soft ear.” This detail is what the difference from other versions that can be found in different parts of Spain.

Bartolillos: the most forgotten sweetiz

After the ear, Sorribas entered the pastry with the bartolillos, some typical sweets of the Holy Week that, as he says with some anger, “are so little known in Madrid that gives me courage.” Filling of custard and with a thin layer of fried dough, they are a delight that deserves more recognition among Madrid.

Soup at the quarter of an hour: an appropriation turned into tradition

When the soup’s turn was reached in the quarter of an hour, Sorribas acknowledged that, although Madrid does not have sea, the best markets in the country are in the capital. “It is said that it was an Andalusian dish, but it became so popular in the Madrid coffees that it ended up adopting as something of their own … so, we have maneraved it,” confessed the chef, demonstrating how some recipes have been integrated into the local tradition until they are considered castizas.

Calluses and brave: the most Madrid there are

Among the most iconic dishes that have passed through the series are the calluses in the Madrid, an essential in the bars of the city, and the brave potatoes, on which Sorribas is blunt: “They are from Madrid, Madrid.” For her, the authentic Brava sauce is made with the sofrito of the calluses and never carries tomato, an affirmation that has generated more than one discussion among lovers of this lid.

Calluse tortilla: the most castiza version

To close, the chef could not leave out one of the most representative dishes of Spanish cuisine: the potato tortilla. But not any tortilla, but a version with calluses that, according to her, “although the tortilla is national identity, ours is calluses.” An unexpected turn that reaffirms the Madrid character of this dish.

With From Madrid to the dishIsabel Sorribas is demonstrating that the gastronomy of the capital has its own identity, full of unique dishes and adapted versions that have made it one of The richest and most varied kitchens of Spain.