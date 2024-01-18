Is your bank account almost empty, but do you want to eat delicious food? The budget recipe calendar is full of cheap and healthy treats. Even chef Herman den Blijker proves that just a few euros can fill your stomach. “It doesn't have to be much. As long as it is nutritious.”
Marcel Wijnstekers
