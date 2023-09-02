Chef Gipponi feeds the pornstar Valentina Nappi and the video goes viral. The backstory

The video of Albert Gipponi which it takes Valentina Nappi goes around the web. And, heard from Red shrimp, the chef replies: “I swear I didn’t think it could be interesting…”. But then why did he do it? Well, let’s say I try to show interest and make all the dishes I make interesting,” the chef stated.





Pressed by Gambero Rosso, Gipponi explains how the story began by making some clarifications. “I didn’t feed only her, on what was a particular occasion on a particular day – he explains – I fed all the guests who had asked for that menu, aorist, from the name of the Greek time of know yourself. A particularly experimental menu: And I took as Valentina Also Johnher husband,” she says Gipponi to Red shrimp.

Subscribe to the newsletter

