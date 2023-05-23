Amanda Vasconcelos founded a restaurant dedicated to Acre food; participated in Shark Tank Brazil

Amanda Vasconcelos left Acre to study architecture in the city of São Paulo. Far from home, he found a way to quell his homesickness: cooking. She started cooking for herself and then for her friends. She decided to do business based on her abilities. Now 32 years old, the young woman is the chef and founder of the restaurant. Tucupi House and the bar Tucupi townhouse. The 2 businesses earned BRL 1.75 million in 2022.

Vasconcelos says that she started to become professional in the business when she was an event producer. She was daring, she liked to mix typical Acre foods with international recipes. She sold more than 400 dishes. The delicacies attracted people out of curiosity.

The young woman abandoned her graduation in architecture after realizing that she was making more money as an organizer than with internships in the area. She claimed to be “full bag” of the course.

In short, the entrepreneur admits that she entered the gastronomic market by chance. “I had thought of being everything, a doctor, a veterinarian, a stylist, a journalist… except a cook”, he said in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship. The program is hosted by Miguel Carvalho.

Who helped her to understand the traditional recipes of the State were the women of her family, especially her mother and grandmother. At first, the young woman’s father sent her the ingredients packaged in Styrofoam. Logistics, by the way, was one of the biggest challenges for the cook when she started the company. It was not easy to bring elements that only existed in Acre to São Paulo.

Currently, reports Vasconcelos, many customers are interested in buying the materials. She sometimes acts as a midfielder and resells some of her suppliers’ deliveries.

The establishments now have 12 employees. It offers a variety of dishes. The most famous is the ice cream accompanied by sauvas ants. The combination went viral on social media, especially the Tik Tokand attracted curious people from all over Brazil to the place.

“I’ve wanted to use a recipe with ant for a long time, because I think it’s really cool”said Vasconcelos.

The inspiration for the delicacy came from the culture of the native peoples in Acre. People in the capital Rio Branco do not usually eat ants, only in the interior of the state. Despite not having indigenous descent, Amanda Vasconcelos says that the objective of the restaurants would be precisely to spread the experience of their origins to as many people as possible. “Acre exists” is the motto of the establishments.

The desire to popularize Acre also comes from several xenophobic episodes experienced by the chef. At the time of college, she would have been the victim of comments that even questioned what language was spoken in the state. “These people from São Paulo are kind of slow, right? Because he doesn’t even know that in Acre we spoke Portuguese”he declared while laughing.

Despite having faced the comments, the entrepreneur never lost the essence of her homeland. “I don’t know what I would be if I wasn’t Acrean”he said.

The businesswoman still had to face another structural prejudice in her journey in the business world: machismo. She reckons she will always be seen differently in the market for being a woman. Therefore, she had to stand up for herself.

“They [os machistas] want to see us in the kitchen, but they don’t want to see us being chef in our kitchen. They don’t want to see us owning our business.”reported.

The chef believes that women still find it more difficult to be hired due to other factors, such as the possibility of becoming pregnant and having to ask for maternity leave. Companies see this movement as an unnecessary expense, she analyzed. To combat such thoughts, Vasconcelos prioritizes female employees in his selection processes and encourages his colleagues to do the same. “I always say: ‘guys, when you can choose a woman, let’s choose a woman”.

SHARK TANK

The entire history of Sobrado Tucupi and Casa Tucupi led the creator of the restaurants to participate in the reality show in which entrepreneurs can try to raise investment funds with big names in the country’s business world.

Amanda Vasconcelos did not get any investment, but said she received valuable tips. According to her, the conversation with the businessmen lasted about two hours. The version that aired was much shorter, about 10 minutes. In her words, she was slaughtered by the show’s video editing.

“I was highly praised by them, but none of it made it to the air. […] as I didn’t get investment they thought ‘let’s put the part where it was detonated.’”

She admits to not having prepared for some of the more technical questions about billing and profit issues. The entrepreneur said that behind the scenes other people took the shark tank more seriously. They even took lawyers.

“I accepted the invitation to participate and didn’t know what I was getting myself into”. Either way, she appreciates the exposure she’s gained in the media.

HOW IS THE SECTOR

There are 1.2 million bars and restaurants in Brazil in 2022. Of the businesses, 85% are micro-enterprises. The data is from Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants).

The billing of Brazilian restaurants increased in 2022. Read how the percentage change was compared to 2021:

businesses that showed growth: 59%;

retraction: 20%;

stability: 15%.

Despite the results, many still remain unprofitable:

work at a loss: 19%;

profit: 47%;

balance: 34%.

Regarding access to credit, 70% of bars and restaurants have already taken out loans. There are 23% with default on regular lines. Of those who joined Pronampe, a government program to encourage small businesses through lower interest rates, 13% are indebted.

X-RAY