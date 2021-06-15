Chef Enrico Schettino debuts on TV: he will make 5 episodes of "Cooked and Eaten - The menu"

The chef Enrico Schettino makes its debut on television. The founder of the Giappo Italia Srl Group, Chef and Managing Director, lawyer and business man, expert in Japanese cuisine and teacher of Gambero Rosso Academy, will be the protagonist on Italia 1, from tomorrow Thursday 17 June, for five episodes, always at 12.10, of "Cooked and Eaten - The menu", the cooking show hosted by Tessa Gelisio.

Chef Enrico Schettino, alongside chef Andrea Mainardi, dedicates himself to the preparation of "out of town" dishes, a little out of the ordinary, telling their secrets with lively exchanges of jokes. At the heart of each episode is the preparation of a different dish. In the first, the object of the dispute is the soy shirataki, the anchovy sauce from Cetara and the piennolo cherry tomatoes. It also winks at the tradition of noodles, zero calories, with condiments strictly made in the South.

In the following episodes, space for the Bao Burger, the oriental fish sandwich with octopus and caprese; al Poke su fresella, a mix of poke-style ingredients, including mozzarella and crusted tuna, with a fresella made in Puglia instead of the rice base; Parmigiana roll, uramaki with aubergine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan and prawns; and finally, at TakoYaki alla Luciana, the typical Japanese octopus balls are revisited on the basis of the Neapolitan recipe of Luciana octopus with tomato sauce. In addition, during the episodes, Enrico Schettino tells curious anecdotes about the cuisine and traditions of Japan and his numerous trips to the Land of the Rising Sun, which inspired his entrepreneurial activity: to date there are 17 active restaurants, mainly in Campania, its region of origin, which will soon be joined by those in Rome and Milan.