the well-known chef Pedro Villalba He declared for the “Love and Fire” cameras about the premiere of “My mom cooks better than yours”, a program that returns to the screens after several years under the leadership of Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi. The chef did not hesitate to harshly criticize the América TV format, since he believes that they do not call on expert or suitable people for the preparation of a dish. “The issue is not to make antics (…). They are looking for little green eyes, girls with a good body, who They don’t even know how to boil water, because even the water burns”, he questioned.

On the other hand, the reporter for Rodrigo Gonzáles and Gigi Miter asked him if at any time he had an interest in viewing the content they broadcast. In this regard, he replied that he prefers to invest the free hours that he has in other types of activities. “Why am I going to break my brain, spend my neurons, I have to use them for other things. What benefit do I get from seeing those things ”, he added.