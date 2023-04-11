Chef Carlo Cracco’s restaurant in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan is recording a difficult new year, despite the fact that it has earned a Michelin star during this time. In fact, a few days ago the shareholders’ meeting of Felòix srl was held, which owns the premises and is wholly controlled by Cracco Investimenti of which Carlo Cracco is the sole director.

“The meeting served to approve the 2022 budget which closed with a loss of 409 thousand euros, slightly less than that of 524 thousand euros in the previous year, which was carried forward – wrote Affari Italiani -. In this world, the liabilities accumulated in five years of management have risen to over 4.6 million, against reserves of 4.8 million, so much so that the shareholders’ equity has further decreased to 246 thousand euros”.

The financial statements of Cracco’s starred Milanese restaurant, which also showed a year-on-year increase in turnover from 3.3 to 4.3 million, however also saw production costs rise from 4 to 4.8 million. Felix has total debts of 7.3 million, of which 3.1 million to suppliers and 3.8 million to banks. The latter are what is left over from a 6 million loan disbursed in 2018 by Banca Popolare di Sondrio, the repayment of the principal line of which was suspended – due to the pandemic – from March 2020 to October of the following year.