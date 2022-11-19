Genoa – Antonino Cannavacciuolo landed in Bogliasco to film an episode of “Cucine da incubo”, the format produced by Endemol broadcast on Sky. The program crew stayed in Bogliasco from Tuesday 15 to Sunday 20 November, to refurbish and advise the owner and employees of the “Mellow Yellow” restaurant and bar. The result of their work will be visible on Sky not before next spring.

Chef Cannavacciuolo received Luca Pastorino from the mayor of Bogliasco a reproduction by the Bogliaschino artist Gianmarco Crovetto in memory of the country.