Chef Alessandro Borghese invests in edible crickets

Stuff you wouldn't believe: one of the most famous chefs in Italy has invested in a breeding of edible crickets which will produce the famous – and disputed – flour. Yet it is precisely so because the Waboa simple company established in 2022 and of which the well-known chef is a member Alessandro Borghesebecame a shareholder with 4.8% of Alia Insect Farm Società Agricola srl.

The company is an innovative agricultural start-up, born in 2020 and incubated until November 2022 at Como Next to give life to the first Next Generation Italian Farm for the production of Novel Food based edible insects. The start up owes its name Aliawhich in Latin means “something different”, to the fact of breeding and producing a new source of sustainable proteins, as a food alternative to other animal proteins commonly used in the diet.

The company was founded by Carlotta Totaro Filaa graduate in Food Science and Technology, MSc and MBA who, after 15 years of experience in multinational food companies, decided to channel her passion for food innovation with that of the agricultural world.

The entrance of Wabo it occurred through a capital increase which diluted the share of Totaro Fila to 68.1%, resulting in the entry of other new shareholders including the Marquis with 0.96% Uberto Resta Pallavicinoalso in the capital of Sacredthe Grosseto company led by Carlo Puri Negri which deals with hospitality in Capalbio.

The rule authorizing the use of the in Italy was published in the Official Journal of 29 December flour from the following insects: cricket (Acheta domesticus), larvae of Tenebrio molitor (mealworm), Locusta migratoria and larvae of Alphitobius diaperinus (lesser mealworm).