With 24 years of experience in different kitchens of renowned restaurants in Murcia, in 2017 Ester Cánovas took a turn in her professional career by launching her own company where leave your mark on the palate of your customers.

She was a student in the first class of the Murcia Hospitality School and, since then, she has not stopped cooking alongside the best. He has always found inspiration in great professionals of national gastronomy such as Raimundo González or Pedro Subijana.

A passionate and very creative chef with product cuisine



Ester calls herself “a passionate chef and a very perfectionist.” His cuisine is honest, fun and is marked by the reinterpretation and innovation of traditional Murcian cuisine fused with trends from other countries.

In each of its dishes you can enjoy novel culinary experiences that only the best seasonal produce can offer. Because working with a great raw material helps a lot, although respect for the product and proper treatment are the elements that put the icing on the cake.

ESTER CÁNOVAS

The magic of the kitchen at Kilometer 0



This chef is a strong advocate for local and sustainable cuisine that takes care of keeping Murcia’s cuisine alive. It is based on ingredients that it buys every morning from local producers who have raised, cultivated or produced them in a radius of less than 100 kilometers, which is especially important today to reactivate the local economy.

Both in its bakery and in its catering and in its home chef services, market cuisine, season and flavor can be appreciated. This allows diners to enjoy and experience a gastronomic experience where it is very easy to perceive all the flavors and qualities that only an experienced chef can offer.

Good cuisine does not have to be complex to eat. Thus, chef Cánovas has created a space of her own and in accordance with her philosophy where her personal touch can be appreciated and in which shehe traditional Murcian basic cuisine rises to a higher level.

What can you eat at Chef Cánovas?



The Chef Cánovas workshop, inaugurated on July 23 at Calle Trinidad, 3, in the heart of Murcia, is not a typical restaurant. Its location is unbeatable, it is in a very young area and it has two very close car parks.

It is an intimate space where you can only access with prior reservation to live a unique dining experience but nothing fancy, to enjoy product cuisine with the greatest security against covid-19.

Currently, the workshop has a capacity for 18 diners, which means that the customer service is totally personalized and close, in the same way that you can choose your own menu. This space is perfect for holding corporate, family or friends events, since clients only have to take care of enjoying the experience.

For this, new concepts and techniques are applied in different traditional elaborations. His Meatloaf Heresy is a good example of it. In this dish, different traditional elaborations are applied with techniques and new concepts that make it not a traditional meatloaf, since the main product is not the brains, but the cod.

ESTER CÁNOVAS

Another clear example is the Pear Tomato Blody Mari with Prawn Ceviche, one of its classics and that, to this day, is still one of the most demanded. Its ingredients create a very fresh, fun and unique combination.

As a good Murcian, she also works with vegetables and, among her dishes, highlights the zarangollo, although yes, she proposes a different zarangollo than what she has done so far.

Contact the chef through her Web and take advantage of your food to surprise your family or friends with a private party or to celebrate any type of company event.