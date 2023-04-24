Content creators have become a trend after revealing brand tricks, positive and negative experiences in business, however, the protagonist of this story, a chef, surprised everyone by exhibiting Domino’s secret recipe.

The case broadcast on the Chinese social network ByteDance, on the account of ‘@el_abc33’, impressed everyone, as he is a tiktoker chef who makes recipes for famous brand products, this time he recorded the preparation of a Domino’s pizza

The chef, who also makes incredible recipes for businesses and ventures, showed the step by step to cook a pizza with a Domino’s-style pan version, for which Internet users reacted to the clip surprised by air the secret of the brand.

During the clip that he broadcast on the TikTok digital platform, the gastronomy expert showed the pizza with domino’s style.

Pan version:

cup of flour

tablespoon of baking powder

a spoon of salt

a spoon of oil

Following this, he aired the trick, which is according to the creator of the content: “with the help of 3 quarters of a cup of warm water, the trick is to knead very well, until an elastic dough is achieved.”

Later, after placing the tomato, oregano and cheese puree, he placed it in the pan and showed the final result, achieving thousands of interactions.

Domino’s specialties and promotion

The American fast food restaurant company, Domino’s Pizza founded by Tom Monaghan and James Monaghan on December 9, 1960, recognized for making pizzas.

The famous chain based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, offers a promotion On 2 for 1 Tuesdays, it is a promotion in which you can have pizzas with a minimum of four ingredients or a specialty.

Domino’s presents baked desserts, ice creams, pizzas, sandwiches, beverages, sides, extras, among its specialties they find each other:

American

BBQ Chicken

peasant

Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch

Deluxe

Extravaganza

Hawaiian

Daisy flower

Ultimate Pepperoni