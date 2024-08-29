Chef and YouTuber Daniel Sancho Sentenced to Life in Prison

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a Spanish chef who offered his recipes on YouTube and the son of the famous Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre, was sentenced to life in prison in Thailand for the murder of Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.

The case has shocked Spain where the chef’s father is well known for having played, among other things, the role of Ferdinand II of Aragon in the series Isabel.

The incident dates back to August 2023 and took place on the Thai island of Koh Phangan. Daniel Sancho admitted to having dismembered the surgeon’s body, distributing the various parts, inside plastic bags, between land and sea.

However, the YouTuber has always maintained that he did not kill the man on purpose. The Spaniard, in fact, has always claimed that he found himself in a fight after the sexual advances of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, who, always according to the chef’s theory, fell and hit his head on the edge of the bathtub.

The admission regarding the dismemberment of the body has however avoided the death penalty for Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, while the victim’s family, through the words of his lawyer, said they were “satisfied with the sentence and the financial compensation they will receive”.