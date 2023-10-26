Star restaurant De Gieser Wildeman in Noordeloos will soon go on sale. Chef René Tichelaar (64) and master host Danny Dwarswaard (59) put their heart and soul into the ‘Michelin child they raised’ for almost thirty years – but now it is actually time for some rest. “I am always busy with guests, products, seasons. I would just like to be a little less busy.”

#Chef #master #host #sell #star #restaurant #Gieser #Wildeman #Time #start #living