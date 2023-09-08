Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Ukrainian armed forces have released a video showing the shooting down of Russian combat drones by a German Gepard anti-aircraft tank, according to military sources.

ODESSA – The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has released video footage of a German-supplied Chepard anti-aircraft system taking down Shahed combat drones in the Odessa region. It wouldn’t be the first time the tank had thwarted Russian attacks in the Ukraine war. Last December, a video showed the Cheetah being used against Russian cruise missiles.

Gepard anti-aircraft tanks in action: Ukrainian armed forces have released a video which, according to the military, shows Russian combat drones being shot down by a German-made Gepard anti-aircraft tank (symbol image) © Michael Mandt/afp

German tank in the video: Gepard takes Russian drones from the sky

Now, on Thursday (September 7) the Ukrainian Air Force shared on its social media channels footage purporting to show a Cheetah anti-aircraft tank launching Iranian Shahed drones over Odessa in the south of Ukraine on the night of September 6-7 fighting Ukraine.

The port city has been a regular target of Russian attacks for several weeks as Moscow has stepped up its attacks in the Black Sea region. As a result of the Russian drone strikes in the Odessa region, civilian buildings, port infrastructure, a grain silo and an administrative building were damaged. Prosecutors released images of the aftermath of the night Russian attack and said two people were injured. Now, according to the Ukrainian military, German anti-aircraft tanks stopped the Shaheds.

Video shows Gepard tanks in action against Russian combat drones

The shaky, very dark 31-second video first shows the Cheetah’s cannons rapidly firing into the sky in two separate salvos. An explosion can be seen in the distance, followed by a small fireball. An unidentified Ukrainian soldier can be heard shouting “Yes!” before the cheetah fires two more volleys, causing another small explosion and a fireball in the sky.

The Ukrainian military released the footage with the comment: “‘Cheetah’ versus ‘Shahed.’ Spoilers: ‘cheetah’ won.”

“Gepard” retired from the Bundeswehr is celebrated in the Ukraine

The Gepard is an anti-aircraft tank that was once part of the German Army’s anti-aircraft defense system until it was retired in 2010. Since then, the anti-aircraft tank has only been used in other armies. It was primarily designed to protect Panzer and Panzergrenadier troops from low-altitude aircraft and helicopter attacks.

In Ukraine, the Cheetah’s search radar seems to prove beneficial in spotting enemy drones and fending them off with its 35mm autocannons. In addition to the state-of-the-art Patriot air defense system in the Ukraine war, it protects the country from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drone attacks, as the video shows.

It is questionable whether the cheetah can counter the hypersonic missiles increasingly used by Russia. The Kinzhal, or “dagger” in English, rockets have been falling in Kiev, Odessa and other Ukrainian cities in recent months.