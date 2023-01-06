Home page politics

From: Patrick Freiwah

Germany is supplying Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Why is this a big step? About the definition and capabilities of the weapons.

Berlin/Munich – French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated a change of course with the promise of infantry fighting vehicle deliveries in the Ukraine war. The USA and Germany have followed suit.

Germany had already delivered tanks to Ukraine in 2022, the “Gepard” anti-aircraft tank. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government colleagues have now given the go-ahead for Marder infantry fighting vehicles. However, some experts would like to see another “taboo” broken. But what does the marten mean for Ukraine in practice? The differences between the tank types and the capabilities of the rolling weapon systems at a glance:

Ukraine receives Western-style tanks: types of war vehicles

The Cheetah – Special Armor: Tanks from German stock were already being transported towards Ukraine last year. These were anti-aircraft tanks of the type cheetah, which have been decommissioned in this country and are no longer used by the Bundeswehr. Germany provided Ukraine with 30 Gepard tanks and in late 2022 decided to send seven more vehicles to Ukraine. Ukraine has also received other western tanks, including troop transporters like the US model M113a smaller tracked vehicle.

Fennek and AMX-10 RC Light Scout Tanks: There is conflicting information about this genus. The Bundestag is concerned with small, quiet and only lightly armed armored vehicles. For example, this falls into this category “Fennek” reconnaissance car the Bundeswehr. Again, this definition does not exactly correspond to the classification of the device that France is now supplying to Ukraine:

The amphibious AMX-10RC has a large gun on board, but is still often referred to as a “light battle tank”. When and how many French reconnaissance tanks of this type will be deployed is unclear to date. The NATO partner USA has meanwhile signaled readiness to send light tanks into the war zone.

War in Ukraine: Germany supplies Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles

Marder and Bradley – Infantry Fighting Vehicles: What the federal government under Scholz has now approved is only the preliminary stage to the battle tank, but is not inferior to this class in many respects. Bundeswehr tank type “Marten” are considered agile and agile and are used in war zones on the front lines. The protection component is said to be similar to that of battle tanks. In battles, the vehicle can be fired from a protected position, and they are often equipped with armor-piercing guided missiles. With their help, the “Marder” can fight enemy infantry and armored vehicles. An integrated thermal imaging device allows use at any time of the day and in extreme weather conditions.

In this country, the “marder” has meanwhile been replaced by the newer one “Puma”– model superseded. There are problems with these, however. The US lets Ukraine have tanks of the type “Bradley Tank” and familiarize Ukrainian armed forces with the American-made infantry fighting vehicle – whether at home or at one of the bases in Germany is still unclear.

How many Marder armored personnel carriers does Germany want to deliver to Ukraine? “We assume that there will be around 40 that the Bundeswehr can do without, or that can be used from industrial stocks,” said Nils Schmid (SPD) to rbb24 Inforadio.

Ukraine demands main battle tanks – USA, France and Germany refuse

Leopard, Abrams, Leclerc – Main Battle Tanks: Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, has not yet received a Western battle tank such as the French Leclerc model, the American M1 Abrams or the German Leopard. Although in Germany some politicians and experts are demanding such deliveries. Scientific experts from the Bundestag define tanks like the Leopard as having a track drive and a “very powerful cannon as the main armament”. Another key feature is a 360-degree rotating turret. The main battle tank is the “best armored vehicle” on the battlefield. The British Challenger 2 also belongs to the ranks of the so-called “Main Battle Tanks” (MBT).

The West could walk a fine line by supplying tanks to Ukraine in its fight against the invasion of Russia. There is apparently no consensus within the coalition on this sensitive issue either. SPD foreign policy officer Michael Müller recently said of a possible delivery of the “royal species” leopard: “Our foreign policy line will certainly remain so that there are no ill-considered solo efforts. Such weapons could only be delivered “in coordination with our NATO partners”.

Leopard tanks for Ukraine? Traffic light coalition divided on escalation issue

Countries like the USA and France, “which have comparable systems, just don’t deliver either,” emphasized SPD foreign policymaker Michael Müller. This is in “all of our interests”. “It would be an escalation that none of us want to imagine if NATO became a direct war party against Russia,” said Müller, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee – and criticized the coalition partners. It is also an important part to “always make an offer to talk” for a peace agreement or at least for a ceasefire: “It’s unfortunate that the Greens and the FDP don’t understand that.”

