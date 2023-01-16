Through social networks, a clip showing a cheese vendor with a cooler full of his products is going viral. The curious thing is that these have images referring to Naruto. In addition to the fact that the seller has his own cover for Blue Bird.

As you can see, this vendor’s cooler is decorated with the familiar red clouds of the Akatsuki. Inside we can see a sharingan sticker and a Naruto logo sticker. As if that were not enough, the seller altered the lyrics of Blue Bird, one of the most beloved openings of the anime, to refer to its sale.

The creativity and inspiration of this seller has captured the attention of many people on social networks. Some of the comments even shared other videos from the same seller, who seems to be an anime lover. Since their cheeses have even been decorated with Pokémon elements.

It was also revealed that on Instagram the Naruto cheese seller calls himself Mineiro do Queijo. A visit to his profile reveals that his strategy with anime is relatively new. In addition to the fact that his products look of good quality. Would they buy your cheeses if they had the chance?

What has happened to Naruto in the world of anime?

The ninja is the protagonist of one of the most beloved and recognized anime. Although his series ended years ago, we can still see him in the adventures of his son Boruto. Of course, he has already paved the way for his firstborn to be the hero of his own stories.

Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations It is currently airing what could be considered its sixth season. In his most recent episodes we saw Sasuke embark on a new mission related to a mysterious observatory and meteorite fragments. Do you follow this new series?

