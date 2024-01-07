'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan's film, is nominated for awards Golden Globes 2024. This film tells the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his path to the creation of the atomic bomb. The production, directed by Nolan, has achieved success in many countries and has been considered one of the best films of 2023. Likewise, the cast of actors in 'Oppenheimer' is proof of Nolan's good choice.

The dedication and experience of Christopher Nolan remained in the memory of the actor Benny Sadfie, who played the physicist Edward Teller. The actor revealed the cheese diet that Nolan advised him to follow to age his voice.

Why did Christopher Nolan advise Benny Safdie to eat cheese?

The actor Benny Safdie He said in an interview with Variety that Christopher Nolan suggested he eat cheese so that his voice could sound like that of an elderly person and thus make his interpretation of the scientist Teller more realistic. Likewise, Safdie pointed out that another detail that he practiced a lot was the Hungarian accent, which he did while riding a bicycle through the streets of New York.

What was Benny Safdie's impression of Christopher Nolan?

For the actor Benny Safdie, the recording and filming time for 'Oppenheimer' has been very satisfactory, since he considers that he learned a lot with Christopher Nolan, seeing that he had no problem changing scenes when necessary. Additionally, Safdie expressed being amazed by the director's fluidity and how this helped him improve his performance as scientist Edward Teller.

Who is Edward Teller in 'Oppenheimer'?

Edward Teller He was a controversial Hungarian physicist and became an American citizen in 1941 after emigrating to the United States in 1935 to escape persecution in Hitler's Germany. In the film, he was the one who pushed for the creation of the nuclear bomb with Oppenheimer.