The device I’m going to tell you about today is called CheerTok and is the protagonist of a successful crowdfunding campaign, the second launched by CheerDots.

Andrew, founder of CheerDots, tells on the official site of how the desire to solve a problem that he himself found himself facing in his daily life was born in him, that is, having to continuously switch from a mouse to a remote control and then to a smartphone during the course of his work. He therefore decided to create an innovative product that would make it possible to simplify all of this.

The company’s first product was CheerPod, a sort of mouse and touchpad with universal compatibility, also equipped with a laser pointer and designed to work both “in the air” and on a desk. This new product, CheerTok, is a ‘evolution of CheerPod and is very similar in functionality, but more advanced in some respects and designed more for those who need a controller to be used “in the air”, therefore not on a desk.

In short, the conditions are very interesting and, if I have stimulated your curiosity, stay with me to better understand how CheerTok works and if it really keeps its promises.

Design and packaging

The packaging is very simple but still effective, with the presence of the product name and the brand symbol; the product is shown directly thanks to the box with transparent section on the front and the whole is very compact.

Inside we find our all-in-one touchpad, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable and a small manual that explains everything you need about the connection and the various features associated with each key. Unfortunately the manual is in Chinese onlythere is not even an English translation and honestly this thing made me turn up my nose a little, also because there is no manual downloadable online from the official website.

Now I don’t know how it works with the next batch that will be shipped, maybe this is where we received a preview version, things will be different for those who buy it, but in any case I think the best solution is to provide a downloadable manual online or to print the main instructions directly on the back of the box. If, on the other hand, things do not change, I recommend that you rely on the translation of the photos by Google Lens, which in this case proved to be very useful.

As far as design is concerned, we are faced with a product very compact, weighs only 40 grams and the dimensions are equal to 76 x 38 x 10 mm. Really small and pocket-sized, perhaps for those with large hands even too small, but I’ll talk about this later.

As you can see from the photo on the front side there is the touchpad area with 3 status LEDs above and a circular key below, while on the right side there are three keys, namely the Fn key at the top and two keys to adjust the volume. On the upper side there is instead the hole from which the laser comes out, finally on the lower side we find the USB-C port for charging.

For the charging it takes about an hour and a half and the autonomy is about 20 days thanks to the integrated 200 mAh battery, obviously it depends on the use but I can tell you that in 10 days of testing, having used it on average with various devices I didn’t need it to recharge it and it still works, unfortunately there is no indicator of the remaining charge on the device, but by connecting it to various devices via Bluetooth, for example to a Windows PC, this information can be obtained.

Below I leave you a short unboxing video of the product.

Features and functionality

As I told you, CheerTok was born from the idea of ​​being able to replace many different types of controllers with a single device, but a device that in this case is designed for use anywhere, on the sofa, on the chair or even standing up, without the need to have a support surface.

Thanks to the touchpad it is possible to move the mouse pointer on the PC, select files, open the right-click menu with a double tap and still scroll on the web pages.

A very interesting feature is the one that allows record shortcuts, that is, we will be able to record a series of movements and then have them reproduced with the single press of a button. To do this, simply hold down the FN key on the right side until the front status LEDs light up green; at that point you can record the actions you prefer, for example a swipe from the bottom to the other to switch from one video to another on TikTok, and when you are done you will only have to press the function button again.

At this point you have two possibilities, with a single and short press of the Fn key CheerTok will play the recorded action only once, while with a double press it will start playing it in a loop until we press the Fn key again.

Easier to do than to say, and with a little imagination you can create very useful shortcuts in many areas, especially in software and apps that prompt the user to perform repetitive actions over time.

With the side volume keys it is possible to adjust the audio on any compatible device, but not only, in fact if you connect CheerTok to a smartphone or tablet with a camera, and from the settings you configure the volume key with shutter button, you can use CheerTok to perform freehand shots or video recordings and at a distance.

If you are dealing with slide presentations with PowerPoint or similar software, the integrated laser pointerwhich can be activated by pressing and holding the circular front button.

To quickly close CheerTok it is then possible to press the Fn key and the front circular key at the same time, within half a second the device will already be off.

Compatible with all smart devices? Our tests

CheerTok uses Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 (BLE 5.0) technology and is therefore potentially compatible with any smart device equipped with Bluetooth, in particular the company declares that it is compatible with:

Macs released from 2013 onwards

Windows 8 and Windows 10 PC with BLE (even with Windows 11 there should be no problems)

iPadOS 13 or later

iOS 13 or later

Android 5 or later

Above, however, you can find a useful diagram created by the company to explain what the gestures available depending on the device you are connecting to. But how does it really behave?

I wanted to try it with various devices, focusing mainly on those defined as compatible by the brand itself, and I must say that there are limits. Connecting it to the PC or Mac, you practically have a portable touchpad available, you can move the pointer, open folders, scroll the page and open the right-click menu with a double tap. On the other hand, I was unable to get the zoom gesture to work, I tried in every way but there was nothing to do.

If you have big hands you may also have some difficulty with the touchpad, it is in fact very small and sometimes it is inaccurate. Surely I would not recommend it to those who need a very precise pointer, but where there is no such need it is very useful.

Up smartphone and tablet it works well with regards to gestures, but it is not always practical as regards opening and using an app. Basically, the problem arises from the fact that on smartphones we do not have a visible pointer, and not on all devices it is possible to activate one, consequently when opening an app you go a little blindly because you do not know where the pointer. If, on the other hand, you can activate the pointer, as happens for example on many tablets, then you will be able to fully exploit the potential of CheerTok.

This small device is also very good for use with Android TV boxwhich are usually equipped with a pointer and have no problem connecting, so you have a controller that is often more convenient than the remote controls included in the package.

Conclusions

After testing it, I can confirm my impressions, namely that CheerTok is an extremely interesting device that can be very useful in some situations. However, it is not perfect and in some cases the compatibility with some devices is limited by software components; this does not mean that it is not usable, it is simply limited to some uses.

On the other hand, I must admit that the ability to create shortcuts is a very appreciated extra, and in general there are some uses, like the one with PowerPoint presentations, where CheerTok really shows its full potential.

The Kickstarter campaign is now over, but if you are interested in buying you can still buy CheerTok on Indiegogo.