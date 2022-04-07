On Kickstarter there are often campaigns that see very interesting tech products as protagonists, and one of these is precisely CheerTok, a touchpad equipped with gesture and able to control all smart devices. This is the second project of the CheerDots company, but let’s see how it works better.

CheerTok is a touchpad that connects to any smart device to control what you see on the screen, a solution suitable for many different situations. Potentially it turns out compatible with all smart devices, including Apple, Windows and Android, including computer, projector, TV and many more. It is also a very light device with a very reactive touchscreen and offers greater intuitiveness in interacting with various devices.

CheerTok: compact and versatile

The CheerDots CEO he has declared: “As our daily lives become more and more entangled with smart devices for business, entertainment, and entertainment, we often find ourselves overwhelmed by controllers. From presentation tools and TV remotes to phones and tablets, we are constantly busy with different input devices and screens. Our goal with CheerTok was to streamline and simplify digital lifestyles. CheerTok is a replacement for total control of smart devices, offering users a pocket-sized tool for universal control. It is the perfect device to travel with you no matter if you are a businessman, a content creator or a movie lover. With CheerTok, you can take control of all smart devices with ease!“.

So a device that has a lot of potential and that can be useful in many different situations, functioning as a controller for projectors and PCs during a presentation with slides for example, or even allowing you to easily control your TV while sitting comfortably on the sofa. home, saying goodbye to the constant search for the remote control lost who knows where in the living room.

There is also the possibility of creating custom controls to perform actions that are repetitive with certain devices, such as answering calls or controlling video playback.

Online you can still find the Kickstarter campaign or register on the official site to secure the product at a discounted price.