By Hugo Cilo

The resumption of business tourism is driving new agreements in Cheers Travelone of the largest in the sector. The company is opening a unit in Fernando de Noronha, one of the most coveted postcards in the country. The unit will be opened through an unprecedented partnership with Fort of Our Lady of Remedies (better known as Forte Noronha) for holding corporate mega-events. The fortress, built in the 18th century, is located on the anchorage in Santo Antônio Bay and is listed by the Instituto do National Historic Heritage (Iphan)with 6,300 m2 and is 45 meters above sea level. The traditional tourist spot on the island has interactive open-air museums, an auditorium and multifunctional room, a restaurant, bar and a viewpoint. “We want to offer all our experience of more than a decade holding celebrations and conventions in the Caribbean, to Fernando de Noronha”he said Henrico Carlo, partner and director of Cheers Travel and Cheers Corp. “We bring with us a wealth of expertise, both in planning and executing the events we produce. From organization to transportation and accommodation for participants, our services are world-class,” he said. This partnership is in line with the impressive results achieved by the corporate events sector after the pandemic. According to data released by Brazilian Association of Corporate Travel Agencies (Abracorp)in March of this year the corporate travel sector had a turnover of R$1.2 billion, reaching R$3.3 billion in the first quarter of the year, above the same period in 2019 (before Covid), with R$2.5 billion.