Covid, a new variant is rampant in the United States

A new infectious variant of Omicron, called XBB1.5, is spreading in parts of the United States and already accounts for the majority of cases in a country where infections are on the rise, fueled by travel and gatherings this holiday season. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), subvariants XBB and XBB1.5 were responsible for 44.1% of all US Covid cases in the Christmas week. From 10% of two weeks before the jump is evident. World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove confirmed that “It is the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected so far. While so far there is no indication that it is more deadly or causes more serious infections.” And the concern of the American authorities is growing about what is happening in China, hit by a Covid tsunami. The Asian giant will open its borders without responding to WHO’s requests for transparency on disease data. In the United States, the combination of the new subvariant and the holiday season that began with Thanks Giving has led to an increase in cases and hospitalizations. Almost half a million in the last week. Currently, XBB and XBB1.5 infections already account for 75 percent of cases in New York State, including New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, according to the CDC. And again in Connecticut, with Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Rhode Island.

Covid, vaccines are still a strong barrier against infection

But vaccines and health protocols still seem valid against the virus and therefore experts do not foresee a return to the tragedies of the past. In the United States, the CDC has reiterated its calls for the population to make the new vaccine recalls. Although 70% of the country’s inhabitants are vaccinated with two doses, only 15.4% of those over five years old received the booster dose. Only among the over-65s, the population at highest risk, does it rise to 38.1%. The US government would like to have an annual campaign like the flu. For now, a certificate of vaccination is required for foreign visitors to the United States. In addition, travelers from China will be required to present a negative Coronavirus test taken no more than 48 hours before the flight time.

