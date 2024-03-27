“We must also look at the needs of the new generations and attract them through smart working, agile working and work life balance programmes”. Tiziana Reina, director of HR Johnson & Johnson MedTech, said this on the sidelines of the conference “The challenges of the world of future health – Perspectives and Scenarios: the role of the University and Industry” which was held at the La Wisdom. The meeting closed the 2024 edition of “Health4U STEM University J&J Bootcamp”, the J&J Foundation training project in collaboration with La Sapienza University, aimed at students who have chosen a faculty in the STEM area (scientific disciplines -technological) to show real aspects and applications of the J&J industrial world.