“CAR-Ts are a process and the big challenge was to make them understandable to anyone”. Davide Petruzzelli, president of La Lampada di Aladino Ets, said this on the occasion of the presentation of “Luce tra i fragments. Mira’s journey, from the discovery of the disease to hope with CAR-T”. An animated 2D short film, produced by the students of the three-year course in Cinema and Animation of NABA and promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of AIL – Italian Association against Leukemia-Lymphoma and Myeloma and Aladdin’s Lamp ETS.