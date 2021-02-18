The Balearic government will come under even greater pressure to re-open bars as from today in Madrid bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open until 11p.m.

There are some restrictions but not many, four people to a table inside and six outside on the terrace. The curfew has also been put back until 11p.m. Last orders at 10p.m.

Interestingly enough the number of cases in Madrid is higher than the Balearics. Other provinces in Spain have been busy easing restrictions but not the Balearics.