Applause and jeers during the speech – up to three times. And one more round of applause when the royal couple leaves. Those present in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam – both the official guests on chairs and the spectators on the lawn behind them – leave no doubt about it this Saturday: King Willem-Alexander’s apologies for the slavery past are very, very much appreciated.

“Grand”, “historic” and “impressive” are words that are constantly used afterwards. “These words and this moment were more than I expected,” says former Member of Parliament Kathleen Ferrier, daughter of Suriname’s first president. “It is an example for other European countries that are working on this.” Historian Leo Balai, specialized in the Dutch slavery past: “In his way of talking you felt that the king lived through these excuses.”

Keti Koti started with the Bigi Spikri, the traditional procession from the Amsterdam town hall. Hundreds of people, mostly in festive attire, walked to the slavery monument in the Oosterpark, accompanied by drums, wind instruments and singing. From Amsterdam-Zuidoost, the cradle of the Surinamese and Antillean community in the Netherlands, there was also a parade for the first time this year. According to the organizers, the march is an expression of appreciation for all people from the district who have made an effort to keep the slavery issue on the political agenda. “The cradle of apologies is in Amsterdam-Zuidoost”, says a sign from one of those present – ​​a reference to Prime Minister Rutte’s apologies last December.

200 million ‘insufficient’

Bigi Spikri also has a political edge this year. About thirty activists are walking in the tail of the parade. They carry signs with texts such as “No healing without recovery” and “July 1 free every year”. They want the cabinet to do more to counteract the ‘effect’ of slavery in the present, such as socio-economic disadvantage and institutionalized racism. “Those apologies were important and historic,” says co-organizer Mitchell Esajas. “But if you recognize this crime against humanity and also recognize that there is an impact in the present, there must be a program to repair the suffering and achieve equality.” The 200 million euros that the cabinet recently allocated is “insufficient”, says Esajas: “There really needs to be a structural program.”

The Keti Koti March also demonstrates for reparations and tackling institutional racism. Among the demonstrators is also Jerry Afriyie (with megaphone) foreman of Kick Out Zwarte Piet.

photo: Olivier Middendorp



Demonstrator Dymfke van der Lanen carries a sign with “Apologies and then?” She follows along “because we are not there yet,” she says. “The effects of the slavery past can be felt to this day. Apologies are of little use if you do nothing else.” What exactly should be done, says Van der Lanen, “must be determined by the descendants. And the Dutch state must listen and facilitate.”

Winti Priestess

After more than an hour of walking and singing, the march ends in the Oosterpark, where the commemoration with the king can be followed on large screens. Most of those present take place on the lawn behind the slavery monument. There is a separate section with chairs for the dignitaries present, including Prime Minister Rutte and four other ministers.

Before the king gets to speak, there is music and a libation from a winti priestess, who thanks the ancestors for their “struggle.” And a speech by Linda Nooitmeer. The chairman of the NiNsee (National Institute for the Dutch Slavery History and Legacy) is openly critical of the government’s failure to provide “material redress” to the descendants of slaves. “What is the hesitation? (…) That little voice, deep in our hearts, deep in our heads, that we don’t think they’re worth it?”

When it’s the king’s turn, it starts to rain. He addresses those present from under two umbrellas. He talks about “the pain that is still in the capillaries” of the descendants. His apologies as head of state are met with loud cheers. The “forgiveness” he asks as head of the Orange-Nassau family also.

“History is made, amen!” shouts a woman in Creole clothing on the field.

The king concludes his speech with the words “ten kon drai” – Sranangtongo for “times have changed”. And: “Den keti koti, fu tru! The chains are broken! Really and truly!” Another emotional round of applause.

‘Historical moment’

“The apologies were great,” says 70-year-old Irma Brul, dressed in a dress with a cloth of the Surinamese flag over it, on the field afterwards. “I feel it was sincere. It is important that someone else realizes what our ancestors went through.” In addition to the chairs for invited guests, Member of Parliament Don Ceder (ChristenUnie) says that “the tears really came up” among the group of (former) parliamentarians of Surinamese and Antillean descent around him. “This is a historic moment.”

The activists among those present are also pleased with the speech. “The king has chosen his words well,” says Jerry Afriyie of Kick Out Zwarte Piet and the Black Council, co-organizer of the protest march earlier that morning. “After Rutte’s apologies, it felt unfinished. With this, the king has put the dots on Rutte’s i’s. With his request for forgiveness, he has transferred ownership to the descendants.”

Now that the words are “complete,” says Afriyie, it is about “actions.” He does not want to place too much emphasis on money and material compensation. “It is about catching up to remove the negative impact of the slavery past on the descendants. And if that costs money: so be it. It will take a lot of imagination and courage for the next step.”

With the cooperation of Jamila Meischke