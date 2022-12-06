Alley’s family said in a statement on their social media accounts on Monday that the actress “died from a battle with cancer”. The disease had only recently been discovered in the actress.

As iconic as she was on screen, as a mother and grandmother she was even better, if anything. We are deeply grateful to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” Alley’s children, True and Lilly Parker, said in the statement.

The actress became known in the Netherlands for her role in the series North and South from 1985 about the American Civil War. Her big break came two years later with her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit comedy series Cheers. In 1991, she won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for that role.

She made the commercially successful with John Travolta in the 1990s Look Who’s Talking-trilogy. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said in a tribute on Instagram. “I love you Kristie. I know we will see each other again.” See also Nanni Moretti's new film: Life is a family dream

