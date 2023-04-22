Cheerleading | The Finnish women’s cheer team is a four-time world champion, but they are still asked which team they cheer for

Finland the women’s national cheer team will go in pursuit of their fifth consecutive world championship this weekend.

Yes, the fifth world championship.

Finland’s success in the world is always a miracle, but in cheerleading it should be almost impossible. The sport is practiced in the United States more than three million people. At the end of last year, there were 12,800 cheerleading enthusiasts in Finland.

How has this relatively small base of enthusiasts been assembled into a team that beats the United States in its own sport year after year?

HS Nyt followed the cheer team’s journey towards the competition day throughout the spring. There was dedication and a sense of purpose, but also frustration with the sport’s status in Finland.

In February on Saturday, Vierumäki Arena is filled with laughter. The whole team has gathered in front of the TV dragged into the corner to watch their recent performance.

The competition program is only in its early stages at the third camp of the season, but the team’s training is fascinating to watch.

There’s a lot going on on the mat. There are throws, stunts, pyramids and acrobatics.

The whole time you can be excited whether the volte will succeed or whether the complex pyramid will remain upright. Every now and then someone drops, but someone also always catches up. Then let’s try again.

Women’s national team captains Tuuve Häkkinen23, and Emmi Reenkola25, have been with the team in the national championships in all four winning years.

The championships have made the relatively new sport more famous in Finland than before. At least the Finns seem to know that Finland is good at the sport.

According to the team members, people don’t have to prove to people so often anymore that the sport is really a very physical sport.

Still, team members are sometimes mistaken for cheering dancers on the sidelines of the hockey rink. Someone might still ask if you are a Tappara or Ilves cheerleader.

“The only similarity is that they both have the hooves,” says Häkkinen, who switched to cheer at the age of 13 from figure skating. He got excited about the sport after following a blogger who was into cheer.

The background of the second captain, Emmi Reenkola, is in tumbling. He followed the cheerleading squad practicing at the same place and changed to a couple at the age of 10.

Team captains Tuuve Häkkinen (left) and Emmi Reenkola would bring more respect to their sport.

Is not clear answer when the captains are asked why the Finnish team is so good.

According to them, the recipe for success includes at least two important ingredients. The first of them is the team spirit and investing in it.

When there are almost 30 people in the team, who should cooperate seamlessly on the race mat, effective communication is the starting point for everything. As soon as even a small problem arises, it is brought to the table.

“It would be very possible for us to have a lot more drama,” Tuuve Häkkinen adds.

The team has developed precise methods of operation, the task of which is to prevent athletes from splitting into smaller groups. During the national team’s camp days, the athletes, for example, put their cell phones in a common bag in the morning and only get them back in the evening.

In addition, the room allocations in the camps are always different and when eating, the tables are filled in a random order. In this way, you have to talk to others during the breaks.

“Someone on the outside may think that why are there rules after rules, but they have been formed over the years,” says Häkkinen.

According to Reenkola, the team’s rules also exist because there is no time for adults to argue with each other during the national team project.

In cheerleading, 24 athletes take part in the performance on the mat.

Second the ingredient of the recipe for success is the team’s ability to renew itself. Since cheerleading is a relatively new sport in Finland, the industry has not had time to develop established customs and traditions.

A national team athlete who moved to Finland from the United States Kayleigh Karinen says that the Finnish coaching style was a big surprise at first.

“In the Yankees, it’s really coach-driven and there’s yelling. We talk here, and never shout.”

According to the captains, there are also differences in the training culture in the USA in addition to the coaching style.

“The Yanks train stupidly and too hard,” says Reenkola and continues:

“It works there, that athletes can be teased no matter how hard. If someone is injured, there are enthusiasts, where to choose a follower. There are not many of them at this level in Finland.”

The lack of substitutes has forced the Finnish team to do things differently.

That’s why we train hard but sustainably in the Vierumäki arena in February. There is an average of fifteen hours of training per week, but the team invests in recovery.

“ “It seems really unfair that talented athletes stop because they can’t afford to continue.”

As the main day of spring approaches – i.e. the world championships held in Orlando, Florida – the amount of training is reduced. The goal is for the athletes to be in the shape of their lives on the final mat.

When The achievements of the Finnish women’s cheer team start to be listed, it turns out that the team is exceptionally good. In addition to the four world championships, the Finnish club teams have won medals in the European cheerleading championships.

Still, the athletes feel that their treatment does not always match the achievements of the multiple world champion.

One thing clearly upsets the athletes of the team the most: the national team athlete still has to pay everything out of his own pocket.

And it ain’t cheap.

Athlete in the national team Lotta Peltomaa has calculated that around 3,200 euros should be set aside for the season.

Payments accrue from, for example, camp fees, travel to the race and food on the race trip. In addition, many athletes play in a club team in addition to the national team, which also pays.

Everything has to be paid for yourself, because getting subsidies is challenging and the team has almost no sponsors. Getting subsidies is made difficult, for example, by the fact that cheerleading does not have Olympic status.

“It seems really unfair that talented athletes stop because they can’t afford to continue. Or many don’t even try for the national team when they know they can’t afford it,” says Häkkinen.

The women’s national cheer team trains about ten times a week. At the national team camps, training hours accumulate even more than in a usual week.

In their opinion, the lack of sponsors and support is influenced by the novelty of the sport, the predominance of women and the fact that there are so many athletes in the teams.

Today at the weekend, the women’s national team will aim for a gold medal again.

The biggest opponent is the USA team. The gold can go to either of them if both countries succeed in the competition. Sweden, Norway and Germany are also good, but their rise to the top fight would require a big failure from the Finnish team, according to the captains.

Just before leaving for the competition, the team presents its program to the Finnish public in the Töölö race hall.

“LET’S GO FINLAND! BLUE AND WHITE!”

A surprisingly loud sound comes from the modest audience of the race hall as they cheer for the team.

As a layman, it is difficult to evaluate the success of the execution, but it is not entirely easy, because several pyramids fail. According to Emmi Reenkola, the race program is always completely ready only on the race mat in Orlando.

As a four-time world champion, the Finnish team is under a lot of pressure. At least it doesn’t show on the face of the team members. Tuuve Häkkinen describes the competition program as follows:

“There’s more of everything and it’s better at a faster pace.”

The world champion will be crowned Finnish time on the night before Sunday at around three o’clock.