Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/10/2023 – 23:50

The cheerleading began to win over the public at the Brazilian University Games (JUBs) in Joinville. The sport is part of the program of the biggest university sports event in Latin America for the third time and, this season, it debuted in Santa Catarina this Wednesday afternoon (11) on one of the Expoville courts.

“Cheerleading It’s a sport like any other. It’s a kind of presentation, called a two-minute and 30-second routine, made up of several characteristics. One of them is the tumbling session, which is the ground part, the lifts, when team members lift their colleagues, the pyramids, when several people are lifted. There are also dances and jumps within the choreographies. And, at the beginning of the presentations, the teams always do a cheer session. That’s where they try to win over the public. It is one of the characteristics that comes from the beginning of the sport, in Europe”, comments Gian Carlo Queroz Quintino, coach of the sport.

The competition, which will last three days, will see the participation of teams from 11 universities. This Wednesday the premieres were held, which account for 40% of the scores. Next Thursday, performances will account for 60% of the grade. While on Friday the teams will be able to fight for an extra score.

Currently, the sport is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is fighting to join the 2028 Olympic Games program, which will be held in Los Angeles (United States).

Cheerleading originated in England, but became popular in the United States to cheer up fans during halftime games, especially basketball and football. “In Brazil we are still a little below the level of the main countries. We have been practicing and promoting the sport for 10 years, still starting the fight for more space”, says the coach.

Initially the sport was practiced only by men, but from the 1920s onwards women began to take over the sport. “In the JUBs there are even mixed teams. But of course there are disputes only between men and only women”, says Quintino, who leads the UFTPR CP and UFSCAR teams in this edition of the JUBs.

70th edition of JUBs

The JUBs are the biggest university sports event in Latin America and reach their 70th edition this year. The event, which brings together more than 5 thousand athletes from 320 higher education institutions representing the country’s 27 university federations, continues until October 21st. During the 14 days of competition, athletes will be involved in judo, karate, wrestling, tennis, table tennis, parasports table tennis, chess, academic, breaking, cheerleading, basketball, futsal, handball, volleyball and electronic sports (League of Legends, Electronic Football, Clash Royale, Valorant, CS Go and Free Fire).

The competitions will be held in different locations in the city: at Expoville (the main competition venue), at Centreventos Cau Hansen, at the Ivo Varella Training Center, at the Mário Timm Municipal Sports Gymnasium, at the Abel Schulz Gymnasium, at Univille, at the Associação Atlética Tupy and Joinville Tênis Clube.