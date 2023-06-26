Cheerleading | Finland’s cheer teams want to win at the European Championships: “Confidence must be visible to the public”

Finland The cheerleading teams have only one goal at the European Championships next weekend: gold.

This is how the Finnish representatives of all three competition formats – women’s cheer, mixed cheer and cheerdance – explained at the press conference of the Cheerleading Association on Monday.

When juniors aged 15–18 are also involved, a total of six series will be competed in Verona, Italy. One country can bring two club teams, and last year the Finns won no fewer than four European championships and a total of eight medals.

from Helsinki Funky Team’s women’s team Wild Flyers didn’t get to enjoy the rain of medals, but got a place at this year’s European Championships. The team managed to defeat HAC Elite, who is the reigning European champion and has been the continent’s number one team for years, by half a point in the June championships.

“The WC gold gives us a lot of self-confidence that with a program like ours we can have fun on stage and perform well”, Wild Flyers coach Sofia Marttila pondered.

HAC representatives said that they are doing tricks that have never been seen at the club team level. Marttila’s group is more focused on implementation.

“Confidence must also be visible to the audience during the program. We proceed with such an attitude that we train like our race and our race like we train.”

Although cheerleading is a relatively new and emerging sport, some of whose careers have come to an end.

Milla Keränen27, has represented Finland and his club team Funky Team in prestigious competitions since 2012, but the European Championships in Italy will be the last.

“Partly I feel that age weighs on me. I’m pretty old-fashioned in this sport. On the other hand, I feel that I have received and given a lot, which makes me feel ready in general”, he analyzed.

In an interview, Keränen spoke about the end of his top sports career. However, in addition to a strict training program, he has managed to study physiotherapy for three years at the University of Applied Sciences.

“Life is centered around cheerleading. I have stayed on schedule with my studies, and maybe sports have taught me to prioritize.”

in Finland the best cheer teams come from the capital region and even more specifically from Helsinki. Nowadays, more and more people start cheering as their first hobby, and top clubs strive for a clear athlete path.

Keränen has been loyal to Funky Team, even though there has been better success around him.

“I think it is important to work for yourself in order for the team to succeed. At the junior level, there is more variation when looking for a comfortable style of sports.”

From outside Uusimaa, the adult cheer dance teams Dream Team Dancers from Tampere and Northern Lights Cheerleading Ladies Dance Team from Oulu will join the Finnish European Championships.