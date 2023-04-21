Cheerleading | Finland took silver in the cheerleading World Championships

The silver came from the girls’ cheer series, where the USA won.

Finland won silver at the cheerleading World Championships held in Orlando, USA.

Finland, which won the silver medal in the girls’ cheer series, lost to the United States, which won the gold. Sweden took the bronze.

The medal was the only one for the Finns, as the mixed cheer team, which was number one in the semifinals, fell to fourth place in the final.

Finland is represented in junior categories by teams assembled from club teams, where the athletes are 15–18 years old.

Also last year, Finland won the World Cup silver in the girls’ cheer series.