Cheerleading | Finland shines again at the World Championships in cheerleading – fourth consecutive gold medal for the women’s cheerleading team

Finland has won gold in the Women’s Cheerleading World Championships in Orlando, USA. The championship is the fourth in a row.

Second in the series was the United States, which had long ruled the species for a long time. The bronze was seized by Germany.

Already after his performance, the second captain of the Finnish women’s national team Tuuve Häkkinen described the Finnish Cheerleading Association Facebook page feeling indescribable.

“We did exactly what we planned yesterday to do today,” Häkkinen said.

“Definitely the best (performance) of our entire season,” the second captain Emmi Reenkola in turn said in the video.

Finland also won medals in the mixed chaos series, where it won bronze. The mixed team also won bronze at last fall’s World Championships in Virtual Championships.

Women the cheerleading team made it to the public for the first time since 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spring 2020 races were canceled and the 2021 world championships were finally settled last fall in a virtual race.

So now the Games in Orlando were the second World Cup in less than a year. The Finnish team had to skip the basic fitness season when it continued directly to the new World Cup program in the autumn.