Cheerleading | Cheerleading became one of the favorite hobbies of Finnish girls – its popularity is growing again

Cheerleading is the fourth most popular sport for girls aged 12-18 in Finland. Popularity has been fueled by, among other things, visibility on social media and the success of Finnish competitive sports.

Acrobatic the popularity of the competitive sport of cheerleading has risen significantly in Finland in the 21st century. About 13,000 Finns already practice the sport.

The number of enthusiasts started to increase after the turn of the millennium, and the growth intensified in the 2010s. During the corona pandemic, about 3,000 enthusiasts left the sport, but now the popularity of the sport is growing again, says the communication and marketing coordinator of the Finnish Cheerleading Association Wilma Sirkka.

“Cheerleading’s rise in popularity can be explained by many things. The sport has become more familiar to Finns, the hobby possibilities have expanded all over Finland and there have been diverse groups for enthusiasts of all ages and levels. Also, Finland’s tremendous success in competitive sports in the sport has certainly affected the sport’s popularity through high media coverage,” says Sirkka.

The sport is strongly visible on social media, which, according to Sirka, may have contributed to its interest.

According to the Ministry of Education and Culture, cheerleading is the fourth most popular sport for girls aged 12–18 and the 15th most popular for girls under 12 in Finland. For women aged 19–34, the sport ranks 14th.

Cheerleading is a community competitive sport that combines acrobatics, lifts, pyramids and throws. Cheerleading is divided into two sub-disciplines, cheerleading and cheer dancing.

Cheerleading According to Sirka, the age range of hobbyists has expanded significantly with the growth in popularity of the hobby. For example, there are clearly more groups of people over 30 years old than before, and the oldest enthusiasts are around 60 years old.

Around 80 percent of enthusiasts are still minors. Among the enthusiasts, girls and women are highlighted.

“Unfortunately, the proportion of boys and men is still only 2 percent, but we are trying hard to increase the number,” says Sirkka.

The typical starting age for cheerleading is 9–12 years, based on the licenses purchased. However, there are even groups for 3-4 year olds.

According to Sirka, there are no requirements for starting the hobby.

“We have really competent coaches, and we progress taking age and skill level into account. Beginners start with the basics, and the little ones approach the skills of cheerleading in a playful way.”

The cheerleading association receives annual reports from insurance companies, and based on these reports, accidents are no more common in cheerleading than in other sports, says Sirkka. The most typical injuries are various sprains and strains, especially in the wrists, ankles and knees.

A cricket according to the association, the sport has expanded not only to big cities but also to many smaller municipalities, and the association already has 57 member clubs all over Finland.

“Many municipalities have contacted us saying, hey, people are demanding cheerleading activities in this area, how can we get involved,” Sirkka laughs.

Cheerleading costs the average enthusiast around 400–500 euros per year. Annual fees for an athlete competing at the World Championship level are approximately 1,500–2,000 euros per year. If the team competes abroad, the costs will be higher.

According to Sirka, some of the enthusiasts go to training once a week, while, for example, athletes at the national team level train on average 15–20 hours a week.

Most of those who enjoy cheerleading also participate in the sport’s competitions, says Sirkka.

“Competing and performing are the salt of the sport.”

For competitions enthusiasts over the age of 7 can join. The cheerleading association’s competition system consists of six levels, the highest of which is the championship level. Each level has its own rules.

“In this way, we make sure that even the younger beginners get competition experience, but we proceed calmly and safely in the groups. However, not everyone has to compete, as groups can participate in stage events”, where you can perform without a competitive setting.

According to Sirka, there are 18 cheerleading competitions in Finland this year. Up to 3,000 athletes may participate in the competitions during one weekend.

There are also international value competitions, European Championship and World Championship competitions. Finnish teams also occasionally participate in other competitions organized abroad.

According to Sirka, competitors who go abroad are usually at least 15 years old. The oldest Finnish athletes competing at the EC and WC level are roughly 30 years old.

Finland is at the European and World Cup level of cheerleading.

“In April, the World Championships were held in Orlando, USA, and we brought home three medals from there. At last year’s European Championships, Finland won no fewer than four golds and a total of 8 medals.”