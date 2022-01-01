By Ralph Blijlevens

Arianna Pruisscher’s gesture was typical after 100 laps on the artificial ice of De Meent in Alkmaar on the first day of 2022. The 23-year-old from Nieuw-Dordrecht in Drenthe finished second, behind Schouten, but just ahead of Iris van der Stelt. . She cheered as if she had just won. “I feel like I do too. I am the best of the pack.” Behind Schouten, but according to Pruisscher that is logical and nothing to be ashamed of. “There is no size on her, Irene is head and shoulders above it.”