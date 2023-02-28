Max Allegri could come up with another one of his own. Enzo Barrenechea, the 21-year-old Argentine midfielder, is the favorite to start the derby against Turin in place of Paredes. This year, among the greats, he only played a couple of minutes in the Champions League against PSG, while with Juve U23 he scored four goals in 24 league and cup games. Allegri is thinking of having him start from 1′ in place of his compatriot. In the last training he was tested among the starters, alternating with the former Roma.

Who is

—

More similar to Locatelli than Paredes, Barrenechea was born in 2001 and grew up in Newell’s Old Boys, one of the most famous Argentine teams, the same one in which Lionel Messi scored his first goals. In 2019 he landed in Europe thanks to the call of Sion, in Switzerland. Taken for three million euros, it is the third most expensive signing in the club’s history (the first being the Inter player Federico Dimarco). Juve bought him in January 2021. So far he has collected five benches in Serie A. One of the Argentine’s idols is Paredes: “When I train with the first team, I see Locatelli and Leandro above all”. Now he is ready to steal his place in the derby.