The entourage of the Welshman denies the hypothesis of departure from Turin, where he is at the top of the list of exits: from the relationship with the coach to the position on the field up to the conditions to finally present himself in the best form, after the words on his difficulties in Juventus now in the game of the parties the midfielder seeks rapprochement

Aaron Ramsey wants to stay at Juve. Then the market paths remain endless, but after leaving the European Championship the midfielder – unanimously indicated as the closest to the start among the players that the Lady has in the team – made it known through sources close to him in a report by Sky Sports Uk to see himself again in Juventus and to want to respect the remaining two years of his contract, counting on a relaunch of his Turin experience in the light of Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the bench.

MOTIVATION MAX – In assonance with Adrien Rabiot, who said he signed with Juve two years ago for the presence on the bench of the Livorno coach, with whom the separation then took place, Ramsey also links his arrival in Juventus to the will expressed in 2019 by the coach who he was at the helm of the Lady when in February of that year the Welshman expiring with Arsenal signed the pre-contract that would take him to Turin. Allegri’s presence is also seen as an opportunity to finally be able to see himself employed as a mezzala, a role for which Ramsey had gone to Juventus, while both Sarri and Allegri have largely used it elsewhere, from the trocar to the wing to the trident.

PHYSICAL TRAINING – Then there is the physical aspect, on which we generally start from the evidence of the result (the many missed matches) while the Welshman focuses on the causes. Already closed the European Championship with the national team, Ramsey is counting on the possibility of finally being able to arrive at the next season, finally put in a position to be able to make the best of that pre-season which was actually missed last year due to the calendar compressed by the pandemic, but strongly conditioned. also two years ago when he landed at Juventus: he arrived injured from Arsenal after the trouble with his left thigh flexors in April against Napoli that kept him stationary for the whole summer, thanks to a low back pain he played his first official match with Sarri only after a month of the season.

THE GAME OF THE PARTIES – “The last two seasons have been complicated for me. There were several factors and changes that I was not used to – Ramsey had said before the European Championship with words that seemed to preclude a separation -. In the end, now in the national team I have my own team, built around me, which focuses on my physical form to make me be at my best ”. Now this new position on the wave of a good European (but then objectively closed badly) which also makes sense to carve out a media space in the role play of market negotiations.

THE COMMISSIONS – Ramsey’s position fits into the question as a response to the early termination scenarios of the remaining two years of the contract, when in reality it is the sale that is being considered (and in fact the interest of Premier clubs is cited), not only for download his salary of over 7 million per year but also for the budgetary benefits from the sale of a player who arrived on a free transfer. Just as it is also known that it is contractually envisaged that the Ramsey entourage will be awarded 2.8 million commissions in the event of the Welshman staying at Juve also for next season.

