Max Allegri is particularly fond of the work done last season, so much so that in planning for the new year he has estimated the most important responses from players in their second year at Juventus. In talks with the management, the Juventus coach has shown confidence in them, to the point of considering them more added value than any other reinforcement. That’s who he’s referring to when he says that “compared to last year there will be players who will improve a lot”.