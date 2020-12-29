– I have been diagnosed with depression.

-Well, cheer up, don’t be sad.

This response is a cliché related to depression that is repeated many times. So many, that it has ended up becoming in a humorous resource on the Internet.

Despite how much phrases similar to these are repeated, happiness and joy are not synonymous with good mental health, although they are related, nor are sadness or grief necessarily linked to a psychological problem. “They are states of mind, and as such, they are transitory,” he explains to Verne by phone Celso Arango, president of the Spanish Society of Psychiatry. “We should not psychiatrize or medicalize everyday life, and in the same way that we know that, for example, the pain of a small blow is a normal and transitory physiological response, and that we should not go to the doctor for that, the same happens with emotions, both joy and sadness ”.

Although being happy is not synonymous with having good mental health, there is a relationship. “In order to have mental health, it is important that the person have moments of happiness both relative to experiencing pleasant sensations, and to achieving their own goals and achievements of self-realization,” he tells Verne Sara González, a researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid and a worker at the Martínez Campos Psychosocial Rehabilitation Center. “Now, mental health not only implies this, but also having capacities and strategies to be able to face the difficulties that may be occurring in people’s lives.”

So what is good mental health?

This same year, the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology has published an investigation –in which Celso Arango has participated– titled What is good mental health? A scoping review (What is good mental health? A systematic review). According to this study, good mental health can be defined as “a state of well-being that enables people to cope with the normal stresses of life and function productively.” Some of the determining factors to achieve this state of well-being, according to the study, are:

-The knowledge of the person himself about mental health and the resources on this that he can access

-Self-perception

-Academic performance and job performance

-Emotional management

-The psychological self-management strategies (such as resilience, the ability to adapt to adverse situations)

-Social skills

-Family ties

-Physical health

-Sexual health

-Quality of life

In addition to these factors, Sara González adds having a support network and “having significant and valuable roles for oneself, which allow us to contribute to our community: yoga fan, worker or pensioner, movie or theater lover, volunteer in an association, student, teacher… Each one his own ”.

Full-time happiness as a mirage

Nowadays, you can find articles about “happy foods” on the Internet, or turn on the television and watch ads that directly allude to our happiness or go to a bookstore and find books with instructions to be happy. “The commercialization of happiness is very sad”, considers the psychiatrist Celso Arango. “It can turn against oneself when we idealize it, or when we receive the wrong message that we must be happy all the time, that not being happy at a specific moment can be strange or worrying.” Arango reminds that there is no product, routine or drug that makes us achieve happiness instantly. Not even antidepressants like fluoxetine, known as “the pill of happiness”.

Among people who have had a mental health problem, there is an experience shared by many that their health is judged by their happiness, that “cheering up” or “rejoicing” are tools to fix their problems, or even the opposite, that they are not they will be so serious if they are seen happy or encouraged.

Sara González remembers Verne that the absence of mental health does not always manifest itself as an emotional disturbance. “It can also manifest itself at a cognitive and behavioral level, where some basic psychological processes such as emotion itself, but also motivation, behavior, cognition, consciousness, learning, language, perception can be affected …”, Explain.

Both González and Arango agree that adverse emotions, such as fear or sadness, are not only completely normal, but necessary. “Those who do not connect with sadness or anger do not have more mental health, but rather those who connect with them and can handle them”, explains González. “It is a false myth that mental health involves only feeling joy.” The psychologist gives as an example the importance of sadness to overcome grief after loss or fear when we face danger: “When faced with a threat to our physical or psychological integrity, fear helps us to protect ourselves. If you know how to regulate and drive, fear saves lives ”, he explains.

If sometimes attempts are made to judge or invalidate people with mental health problems for the emotions they show (with comments such as the well-known “you won’t be so bad if you’ve gone out partying”, for example) it is, according to González, because of the stigma around mental health. That is, the set of stereotyped and negative beliefs linked to mental disorders. “These stigmatizing beliefs, that ‘if someone laughs, it won’t be that bad’, are very unfair, because on many occasions they limit one of the most effective tools that have been shown to overcome mental health difficulties, humor, optimism , and of course, laughter, “he explains.

