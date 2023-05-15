Featherweight It continues to triumph throughout the world, since one of the most famous songs by the Mexican was made its version in Japanese, which went viral due to its rhythm, since some even considered it to be a “belicon anime“.

Although Featherweight has remained in trend, due to his corridos lying down, the alleged relationship with Maya Nazor, the former partner of the Santa Fe Klan, his new apartment that he allegedly bought in Guadalajara that would have ‘Canelo’ and ‘Checho’ as neighbors Pérez’, however, content creators have gone viral for talking about the Mexican singer.

From a girl who drew attention for saying that Featherweight is successful because of her skin color, teachers who have taught Spanish to the rhythm of songs from Jalisco, to the version of ‘She dances alone’, in Japanese.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@hiroyoshii’, shared the viral video, along with the description: “She dances alone” In Japanese, Live concert on Twitch (@hiroyoshii_) of corridos belicones at 11 pm Mexico City time drop him “.

The success of Featherweight has shown that it has broken borders, for this reason, Hiro Yoshii, at the beginning of the recording, pointed out: “And here we bring you one more corrido for all the crowd of big eyes, you already know it, with their compa the Tamagochi Pérez, the most warlike of China Loa”.

That making reference to Sinaloa, Mexico, followed by that, before starting the song, he mentioned: “here with my compa el Pin Chon Plu Man, this time we bring you the war bullfight ‘She dances alone’ in Japanese and that’s how it sounds compa Toyota , auuuu turn it up old man”.

Therefore, while interpreting the song, he wrote the lyrics in Spanish, but sang it in Japanese, coupled with his rhythm, it immediately went viral, and Internet users were present in the comment box.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Featherweight, the famous man born on June 15, 1999 in Zapopan, Jalisco, has conquered the entire world with corridos lying down, after being at #1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50, dethroning to Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny, given the success of ‘Ella baila sola’, a song in collaboration with Eslabón Armado.

Later, he attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, because despite starting in the artistic world since 2020, this year has generated so much furor that he was even invited to the famous American program ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ .

The 23-year-old Mexican singer of the Mexican regional, also known by the nickname ‘La Doble P’, being part of the record label El Cartel de Los Ángeles; Prajin Records; Worms Music; Double P Records, he has been noted for playing the guitar and his vocals.

Featherweight before his virality, he has managed to have admirers as far as Denmark, Finland, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Spain, Germany, Portugal, France and Belgium, being the most listened to, since he is even one of the famous Mexicans with popularity in Mexico .