Psychologist Thijs Launspach is a stress expert and author of the book Breeding pressure † He marvels at modern working and gives tips every week for more happiness and less stress at work. Today: toxic positivity

Stay positive. tackling. Be optimistic. Think in opportunities, not in problems. Don’t be negative and don’t complain. No worries. Especially seeing the good sides of things. Good vibes only!

Of course, being positive in life is important – at work and beyond. Right away can domentality (‘we can do it!’) after all, you get more done than if you mainly complain all day about what is not right. It is easier to work with positive-minded people, and they also achieve better results.

All very true, but positivity can also go too far. At least, that's what psychotherapist Whitney Goodman says in her book Toxic positivity† When you are surrounded by people who only allow the expression of positive emotions, there is no room for very normal feelings of fear, sadness or frustration. If there's too much emphasis on for goodness sakes being positive, it's suffocating.

Suppose you have applied at work for a cool position within the organization, for which you are ideally suited. You are really looking forward to it, but unfortunately you are rejected. You are, logically, disappointed and sad. Looking for a sympathetic ear, you tell a colleague about it, who immediately exclaims: ,,Oh well, there are more jobs after all. And now you have a little more time to think about what to do instead. Moreover, be grateful that you at least still have this job!”

Probably well-intentioned

It’s probably well-intentioned, but you probably don’t feel heard because of this. You wanted to vent your feelings, not a pep talk. See here: toxic positivity.

When only positive emotions are allowed, positivity takes on something convulsive. It doesn't create understanding, but instead sets a standard about how you should feel. The focus on the positive can even be harmful when other feelings are not allowed. There is then no room for anger, criticism or sadness – completely normal things that we sometimes feel every week. So you have to push those emotions away: you don't want to be a 'negative person', do you?



Quote

Positivity is only sincere if there is also room for complaining, ranting or crying from time to time

So yes, stay positive where possible, but don’t suppress other feelings – for yourself and for others. Nobody is always a happy egg, and that should certainly not become the norm. Positivity is only sincere if there is also room for complaining, ranting or crying from time to time. There are no ‘negative’ emotions – only very human ones.

Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert. He wrote the books Fokking Druk (2018), Working with millennials (2019) and Werk kan uit (2020) about this.





