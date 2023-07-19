













That is what the owners of this Hong Kong dog revealed in your account on Instagram, @balltze.

His recent examinations revealed that this disease is present in his body, which represents bad news. It should be noted that this friendly and beloved dog is 11 years old.

The life expectancy of shiba inu like Balltze/Cheems is 12-15 years, so he is not a young animal and the ailments start to appear.

Last Wednesday, 640 ml of blood was extracted from the pleura, and the X-ray that was taken makes the responsible veterinarian suspect that the tumor has grown.

Being between the pleura and the lungs makes it difficult to perform a biopsy. But it is likely to be of the cancerous type.

Cheems has had fluid removed from his lungs and can be seen in the x-ray accompanying this note. This famous shiba inu seems to be doing well, at least for now.

Next week you will have a new consultation. The fact is that this is not the first time that cancer has been detected in this friendly dog.

In 2022, the vet detected a melanoma or skin cancer on one of his legs, which led to the amputation of one of his fingers.

In addition to this possible cancer, Cheems suffers from pancreatitis and due to the tumor he has, he suffers from some breathing problems. The more the latter grows, the greater the risk of his life.

Not to be confused with Doge, another famous dog thanks to memes. The latter is also a shiba inu and his name is Kabosu.

He is still older. At 17 he is about to exceed the life limit of his race and lives quietly in Japan.

Apart from Cheems we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

