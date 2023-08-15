Walid Cheddira is also preparing for the big leap. And it doesn’t matter that he will reinforce Napoli’s next opponent: this is the market too. In fact, Frosinone could soon become the Moroccan attacker’s new team. The Azzurri will take him from Bari and then transfer him on loan, thus maintaining control of the card. In fact, at the moment Cheddira is not part of the blue technical project; in the past it was he who declined a proposal from Napoli for too high competition in an attack that already counts the presence of Osimhen, Raspadori and Simeone. This time this will only be a side to get to Serie A, a context that he has shown he deserves after a season of 22 goals in 34 seasonal appearances for the red and white.