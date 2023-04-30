‘Checo’ wins the sprint; Leclerc starts first at the Azerbaijan F1 GP

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) won this Saturday in the first sprint race of the Formula 1 seasondisputed through the streets of Baku, in Azerbaijan, scene of the 4th round of the year.

‘Checo’ wins the sprint

The Mexican Checo Pérez after winning the 2022 Monaco GP.

In the sprint, the Mexican driver finished ahead of polesitter Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappenwho retains the leadership of the World Cup, before the traditional Grand Prix that takes place on Sunday.

From the Azeri capital, the scene of the 4th round of the year, Leclerc had already anticipated it: “It will be difficult to keep the reins” against the power of the Red Bulls.

The Monegasque was not wrong in his analysis. Despite a good start -and a good restart after the intervention of the safety car at the start of the race- the Scuderia driver barely resisted eight laps (out of 17) against Pérez’s RB19.

The British George Russell (Mercedes) finished fourth, ahead of the Ferrari of the Spanish Carlos Sainz. Also Spanish Fernando Alonso, in great shape since the start of the season at the wheel of his Aston Martin, finished sixth at the end of a sprint that was held for the first time on a street circuit since the format was introduced in 2021.

Leclerc, in the ‘pole’ this Sunday

Charles Leclerc, Formula 1 driver.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will start on Sunday from the ‘pole position’ of the Azerbaijan Grand Prixfourth test of the Formula 1 season, after setting the best time in the qualifying session on Friday.

Leclerc will start ahead of the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in the first weekend of the calendar that includes a sprint race.

