Checo Pérez won the Saudi Arabian GP; Max Verstappen climbed 13 positions

The Mexican revalidated the great day he had on pole.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second of the Formula One World Cup, in the urban circuit of Jeddah, where he led, ahead of his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen, a new Red Bull double; the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished third, but was penalized. George Russell (Mercedes) took his place on the podium.
Red Bull, without rival
‘Czech’, 33, achieved his fifth victory since he started racing in F1 -the first of the season-, by winning ahead of Verstappen -who aspires to achieve a third title in a row- and the Asturian double world champion, who signed his 100th podium in the premier class in Jeddah: the second of the year and the second with his new team, Aston Martin.
Verstappen, winner in Bahrain, who starred in the great comeback of the day -after having started from fifteenth place- maintained the leadership of the World Cup by adding the extra point awarded by the fastest lap, in a race that the other Spaniard, Carlos Sainz ( Ferrari) finished sixth, behind the two Mercedes of Englishmen Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who were fourth and fifth, respectively, this Sunday in Jeddah.
EFE
