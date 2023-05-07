‘Checo’ Pérez wins the ‘pole’ in Miami and wants the leadership of the F1 World Cup

The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) will start first this Sunday, ahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), at the Miami Grand Prix (USA), the fifth in the Formula One World Cup; that takes place in the circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium in the aforementioned town in the state of Florida. ‘

‘Czech’ wants the leadership

‘Czech’ signed his third pole position this Saturday since he started in F1 by dominating qualifying -interrupted with one minute and 36 seconds to go, with a red flag, due to the accident of Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari); and which was never resumed- by ​​covering the 5,412 meters of the hot track built around the stadium of the Miami Dolphins -NFL team, the professional American football league- in one minute, 26 seconds and 841 thousandths, 361 less than Alonso; and with a 508 advantage over Sainz.

Alonso is third in the World Cup, 33 points behind the 93 with which Verstappen leads; Sainz is fifth in the championship, with 34 units; and like his compatriot, the Asturian double world champion, he will aim for the podium this Sunday in Miami. Sainz will start from the second row, next to the Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas), fourth after the surprising outcome of the main timed session that caused Leclerc’s accident; who, by interrupting a session that was definitively suspended, left the championship leader, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), in ninth place on the grid; who leads with only six points ahead of ‘Checo’, who if he wins this Sunday will be the leader of the World Cup.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine), fifth in qualifying, and Englishman George Russell (Mercedes) will start from the third row, ahead of Leclerc -seventh before losing control of his SF-23-. The other Alpine, that of the Frenchman Esteban Ocon, will start eighth, next to Leclerc, from the fourth row. Verstappen and the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) will do it from the fifth.

EFE