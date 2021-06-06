Mexican Sergio Pérez won this Sunday in the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix after a chaotic race on the Baku street circuit, signing his first victory with the Red Bull team.

‘Checo’ Pérez beat the German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and the French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), who completed the podium in a race in which the two top contenders for the world title, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) failed to score.

The victim of what appeared to be a tire problem, Verstappen lost control of his car with five laps remaining and collided with the safety barriers. The Dutchman was able to get out of the vehicle without problems, but had to leave.

After a half-hour break to clear the debris, the race resumed and Pérez achieved the victory. “I’m very happy today, normally Baku is a bit of a crazy race and I feel sorry for Max,” said the Mexican.

“He deserved to win today and it would have been very good for the team to finish first and second, although the win is a fantastic result,” added Pérez, whose love story with the Azerbaijani GP continues to grow, having achieved two third places with Force India. , in 2016 and 2018.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who had achieved pole position, finished fifth, while Hamilton was 15th, out of the points.