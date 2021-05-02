Checo Pérez during the Portuguese Grand Prix, this Sunday. JOSE SENA GOULAO / EFE

It was the third chance for Checo Pérez. The Mexican, more comfortable in the Red Bull car, managed to give a great race in the Portuguese Grand Prix by finishing in fourth place, the best so far this season. Pérez was, for 15 laps, in the lead that finally went to Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull’s master plan aims to stay with the Formula 1 World Championship. Max Verstappen, according to the bull’s team, should be to dethrone Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes. The Dutchman had a battle, almost alone, in which he could not clinch first place throughout the race. Verstappen finished second.

At the start, Checo Pérez was unlucky. Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Ferrari passed him on the left before the Mexican’s paralysis. After six laps without being able to pass by a safety car, Checo Pérez managed to overtake Sainz and when he was recovering his position, Lando Norris’ bolide snatched the fourth place. On lap 16, Perez beat Norris on power for that fourth place. A battle that demonstrated the Mexican’s expertise.

Checo was eight seconds behind his teammate, a distance that prevented him from fighting alongside him for the top of the race. On lap 36, Verstappen, Bottas, Hamilton went to the pits and left a Czech in the first position. Whoever reached the top, for at least 15 laps and minutes, were the prize after two races in which frustration had invaded him. But the Mexican needed to change tires and try to fight for third position. Hamilton was on the hunt. It was until lap 51 when Hamilton, with renewed tires and good rhythm, overtook the Mexican who had to enter the pits after enduring a great race on medium tires.

Pérez had a run-in with Russian Nikita Mazepin de Haas, last in the race, which blocked his way, as also happened during qualifying. “This boy is an idiot,” Pérez expressed very annoyed. With the new tires, Pérez fought for the record for the fastest lap, but it was not enough. Nor to try to sneak into the third position strengthened by Bottas.

Checo Pérez’s race this Sunday has helped keep Red Bull second in the constructors ‘championship and, personally, the Mexican climbed to sixth in the drivers’ table with 22 points. Pérez’s first race with his new team, in Bahrain, was quite a birth: he started last after an electronic failure at the start and finished fifth. In Imola, the Mexican had several errors that cost him to go from second to twelfth. The Spanish Grand Prix, in Barcelona, ​​looks good for the 31-year-old Mexican.

