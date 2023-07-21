Friday, July 21, 2023
'Checo' Pérez suffered a severe crash in the practices of the Hungarian GP: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in Sports
'Checo' Pérez suffered a severe crash in the practices of the Hungarian GP: video

The accident of the Mexican forced to suspend the free practices for the competition.

The first free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the eleventh round of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Hungaroring, was interrupted, with a red flag, for a few minutes.

Barely three minutes after starting off, the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) suffered an accident that forced the suspension of practice.

This was the accident of ‘Checo’ Pérez in Hungary


The Mexican damaged the front left part of the car; when neither driver had set a lap time.

Once the Mexican’s car had been withdrawn from the track, the first rehearsal for the eleventh race of the year resumed.

The accident had no physical consequences for the Mexican pilot.

SPORTS
with Efe

