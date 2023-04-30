The Mexican Sergio Perez (Red Bull), which this Sunday won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth of the Formula A World Championship, In this way, he achieved his sixth victory since he has been racing in the category, in which he also signed his twenty-ninth podium.

‘Checo’, born 33 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco), maintained his romance with Baku, where -after 2021- he signed his second victory.

The race

None of the pilots comes close to the Mexican’s record in the Azerbaijani capital, where in seven editions he has two wins and another three podiums.

The brave driver from Guadalajara achieved his first victory in F1 in 2020, with Racing Point and in the Sakhir Grand Prixa nomenclature with which Bahrain ‘doubled’ in the World Cup calendar of the covid-19 pandemic.

Already with Red Bull he obtained his second victory, two years ago, on the track where he won this Sunday. From that moment he began to become a true expert in urban circuits.

Last year he won in Monaco and in the night race in Singapore. And so far in 2023 he has had successes in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and in Baku, undoubtedly his talisman track.

“We stayed on the DRS train; and we had better degradation in the first stint, in which things were already looking good. Then the ‘safety car’ came out and it was another race, with hard tires” , commented the brave driver from Guadalajara, who completed a dream weekend, in which he also won, on Saturday, at this circuit, the first of the six sprint races of the season.

EFE