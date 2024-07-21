Checo Pérez’s mistakes are feeding the piranhas in Formula 1. They also compromise his permanence with Red Bull in Formula 1, despite having a contract signed until 2026. The Mexican suffered his fourth crash of the season, this time in the qualifying round of the Hungarian Grand Prix. A further setback that weighs down the red buffalo team in the constructors’ championship and leaves Max Verstappen alone in the fight for the drivers’ title. Pérez, with a lump in his throat and a lot of endurance, had a good race to remedy a bad Saturday and finished seventh. The podium was led by Oscar Piastri, followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen, the reigning champion, got stuck in fifth place.

As soon as the first half of the season is over, next Sunday in Belgium, the Red Bull leadership will decide what to do with Checo Pérez. One of the most critical of the Mexican is advisor Helmut Marko. “In the end it is all about performance in all sports and especially in Formula 1. I don’t want to go into details about contracts, [pero] There will be a meeting after Spa [en Bélgica]”We will sit down and analyze the whole problem,” he said Saturday.

“I think I have shown myself to be very patient, but this was really the last thing he and the team needed,” team boss Christian Horner told European reporters. “Any discussions we have with him will of course take place internally and not in front of the media. But of course we can’t run on one leg,” he warned. The Mexican, in the energy drink’s garage since December 2020, has crashed the car four times this season. The first was the brutal collision caused by Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in Monaco. Two more followed in Canada: a collision with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and then a crash into the wall due to losing control. At Silverstone in Great Britain, the Mexican skidded during qualifying and went into the gravel.

Track workers move the wrecked car of Checo Pérez during the Hungarian Grand Prix, during the qualifying round. Zsolt Czegledi (EFE)

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Pérez started from sixteenth position. He had to fight to gain places and climb to eighth place. He was lucky because Russell could not overtake him in the pit lane strategy. The driving and the strategy in the tyre change favoured the Mexican to find calm. At the front, Verstappen struggled to fight with the McLarens, with Leclerc and with Hamilton. The Dutchman was pushed to the limit and ended up off the track due to an aggressive manoeuvre. This fifth place increases the pressure for Red Bull. “Good job Checo, that was a good recovery,” said Horner after the race. “We are going to come back stronger,” replied the man from Guadalajara.

Pérez has struggled especially in qualifying. It was Miami, at the beginning of May, that was the last time he was in the top five. His last big race was the Chinese Grand Prix, where he finished third. And if there is one thing that has distinguished the Mexican during his 13 years in Formula 1, it is that he never gives up, he holds on to the limit and, in the worst conditions, he manages to get back on top. That is how he achieved his first victory in F1 when he won the race in Sakhir from last place.

The thing is that Red Bull doesn’t want to let time pass. In 2019, the Austrian company replaced its second driver Pierre Gasly and gave a chance to the young Alex Albon. Gasly was replaced before the Belgian Grand Prix, right in the middle of the season, and had to race for Red Bull’s B team, then called Toro Rosso. Of course, at that time Gasly was only seen as a young promise, in the case of Checo Pérez we are talking about a driver with extensive experience and who has been key to Red Bull’s shine in the last three years.

Red Bull is the only team that can field four drivers, as it has a B team, now called RB Racing. It can therefore swap drivers, as it has already done. On the alternative grid it has the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, with experience but no longer the energy of yesteryear, and the Japanese Yuki Tsunonda. Also on the bench is Liam Lawson, another young gem of a 22-year-old.

Perez’s future is in the hands of his bosses. In the World Championship he has fallen to seventh place in the drivers’ standings. Verstappen, despite what happened in Hungary, remains in the lead with 265 points, followed by Lando Norris (189). Red Bull (373) is seeing how in the constructors’ championship they are beginning to lose ground to Ferrari (302), McLaren (295) and Mercedes (221).

Big prize Final position Bahrain Second Saudi Arabia Second Australia Fifth Japan Second China Third Miami Room Emilia Romagna Eighth Monaco DNF (did not finish) Canada DNF (did not finish) Spain Eighth Austria Seventh Britain Seventeenth Hungary Seventh

